MARGARET ALICE

(VANHARDENBERG) CASEY

April 3, 1931 ˜ February 12, 2019



Margaret Alice Casey, 87, of Longview, WA, passed away Feb. 12, 2019. She was born April 3, 1931 in Moscow, ID to Roberta and Carl VanHardenberg.

Margaret started her family in Coeur’d Alene, ID, moving west to Longview, WA, Woodland, WA then returning to Longview, WA in 2010.

Margaret was known for her sense of humor, her wizardry in the kitchen and her warm, friendly nature. She enjoyed reading, and spending time with her family.

Margaret is survived by her sister, Barbara Zier; her children; Jim Casey and wife Mary, Robert Casey and wife Sue, Michelle Casey, Michael Casey and wife Teresa; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James Douglas Casey.

Memorial service will be 1p.m., Sat., March 23, 2019 at The Longview Community Church, 2323 Washington Way, Longview, WA 98632.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Gideon Memorial cards.

