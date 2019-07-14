MARGARET ”MAGGIE” ADRIENNE
BRANDON KING
December 25, 1964 ˜ May 24, 2019
Margaret ”Maggie” Adrienne Brandon King of Vancouver, WA, passed away May 24, 2019. She was born in San Rafel, CA on Dec. 25, 1964.
Margaret loved anything that could be done outdoors, she never met a horse she couldn’t ride or a truck she couldn’t drive. She enjoyed collecting Native American Artifacts, making hats on a loom for babies and family, and her newest found love was getting manicures and pedicures.
Margaret is survived by her mother, Joanne Brandon; companion of 15+ years, Smitty Smith; her boys, Bill (Breanna) King and Markus King; grandsons, Braxton and Barrett King; Smitty’s kids, Margaret and Casey Smith; her siblings, Lee Brandon, Theresa (Marty) Whaley, Penny (Larry) Curtis and Vincent (Rita) Brandon; and her numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Brandon.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Fri., July 19, 2019, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at the Red Cross Building at the Historic Reserve, 605 Barnes St., Vancouver, WA.
