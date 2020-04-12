Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Roberta Gravelle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MARCIA QUIMBY GRAVELLE

June 3, 1936 ˜ December 14, 2019



Marcia Roberta Arnold Quimby Gravelle passed away peacefully and suddenly after a short battle with small cell carcinoma in Palm Desert, CA on December 14, 2019. She was born on June 3, 1936 to Roberta and Marc Arnold in Portland, OR, where she graduated from Washington High School.

Marcia married Donald Quimby, Sr. in 1958 and had four children. In 1966, she moved to Vancouver, WA and started a new life.

In 1973, she met James ”Jim” Gravelle and their love of fishing, traveling, cars, and adventures kept them together until her passing. They would spend summers at fish camp and winter in Desert Hot Springs, CA, where they were never too far from a casino.

Marcia loved to knit, cook, and tell everyone the best places to shop. She was quick with a joke and her voice carried for miles.

Marcia is survived by her husband, Jim Gravelle; daughter, Leslie (Mark) Lefebvre; and sons, Buzz Quimby and Chris Quimby.

She was preceded in death by her son, Don Quimby.

Marcia will be buried at Ridgefield Cemetery.

