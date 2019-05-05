Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM in the Vancouver Barracks at the American Red Cross Building 605 Barnes St. Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



MARCY HAUFF

April 12, 1948 ˜ March 29, 2019



Marchia ”Marcy” Lee Hauff, 70, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on March 29, 2019. She was born in Idaho on April 12, 1948 to George and Darlene Chaney.

Marcy has lived in Vancouver the majority of her life as a homemaker. She was a family woman, she loved hosting family dinners and because her heart was so big, whether you were family or not, you were always welcome. Most of all, Marcy loved doting over her grandchildren. She had such a young and wild spirit herself that they all loved spending as much time with her as she did with them.

Marcy loved her cat Lily, and bowling, gardening, fishing, shopping, and going to the casino were some of the many things that she enjoyed. She truly did live life to the fullest and there is no amount of sadness that can express how much she will be missed, but the endless memories we have will always give us a sense of solace.

Marcy is survived by her husband of 40 years, Steven Hauff; their son, Royce (wife Ellen) and grandchildren, Brittney, Siarra, Kailer, Tenleigh and Emersynn; mother, Darlene Aylor; sister, Georgann Dokas; brother, Mike (wife Cindy) Chaney and their children; her brother-in-law, Gary (wife Pamela) Hauff and their family in Florida; and sister-in-law, Linda Campbell (husband George Kluepfel) and their families in Vancouver, WA.

There will be a Celebration of Life for friends and family at 10:00 a.m. on Sat., May 11, 2019 in the Vancouver Barracks at the American Red Cross Building, 605 Barnes St., Vancouver, WA 98661.

Please sign her guest book @

Marchia ”Marcy” Lee Hauff, 70, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on March 29, 2019. She was born in Idaho on April 12, 1948 to George and Darlene Chaney.Marcy has lived in Vancouver the majority of her life as a homemaker. She was a family woman, she loved hosting family dinners and because her heart was so big, whether you were family or not, you were always welcome. Most of all, Marcy loved doting over her grandchildren. She had such a young and wild spirit herself that they all loved spending as much time with her as she did with them.Marcy loved her cat Lily, and bowling, gardening, fishing, shopping, and going to the casino were some of the many things that she enjoyed. She truly did live life to the fullest and there is no amount of sadness that can express how much she will be missed, but the endless memories we have will always give us a sense of solace.Marcy is survived by her husband of 40 years, Steven Hauff; their son, Royce (wife Ellen) and grandchildren, Brittney, Siarra, Kailer, Tenleigh and Emersynn; mother, Darlene Aylor; sister, Georgann Dokas; brother, Mike (wife Cindy) Chaney and their children; her brother-in-law, Gary (wife Pamela) Hauff and their family in Florida; and sister-in-law, Linda Campbell (husband George Kluepfel) and their families in Vancouver, WA.There will be a Celebration of Life for friends and family at 10:00 a.m. on Sat., May 11, 2019 in the Vancouver Barracks at the American Red Cross Building, 605 Barnes St., Vancouver, WA 98661.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian from May 5 to May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close