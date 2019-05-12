MARCELLA M. OBERG
November 11, 1925 ˜ April 22, 2019
Marcella M. Oberg, 93, passed away peacefully in Vancouver, WA. She was born in Maynard, MN.
Marcella is survived by six nephews and two nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold.
A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Chapel at 12:30 p.m. on Fri., May 17, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 309 W. 39th St., Vancouver, WA 98660.
Published in The Columbian on May 12, 2019