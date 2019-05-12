Marcella M. Oberg (1925 - 2019)
Service Information
Trinity Lutheran Church
309 W 39th St
Vancouver, WA 98660
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Chapel
Obituary
MARCELLA M. OBERG
November 11, 1925 ˜ April 22, 2019

Marcella M. Oberg, 93, passed away peacefully in Vancouver, WA. She was born in Maynard, MN.
Marcella is survived by six nephews and two nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold.
A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Chapel at 12:30 p.m. on Fri., May 17, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 309 W. 39th St., Vancouver, WA 98660.
Published in The Columbian on May 12, 2019

Published in The Columbian on May 12, 2019
