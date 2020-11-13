MARCELINE “MICKEY” PHYLLIS
RUSSELL FORTMANN
October 14, 1929 ˜ November 8, 2020
Marceline was born in Armorel, AR. Her extraordinary beauty (big brown eyes, olive skin and raven hair) was only outshone by her vivacious, loving nature. She married Morris, a young, dashing Air Force officer and traveled the world.
Mickey instilled in her children the importance of service and volunteered in Asian orphanages and the Red Cross. After her children grew up, Mickey became a geriatric nurse. She was a strong willed, outgoing woman, who fiercely loved her family, life, and the importance of being a force for good in the world. She strongly believed in the inherent value and dignity of everyone.
Throughout her life, Mickey’s loving nature was a strong gravitational pull to all who knew her; she was the sun around which everyone revolved. She would want all her family and friends to live life to the fullest as she did.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Vernie and Buddy Russell, and Kenneth Bassett; and an infant sister.
She is survived by Morris, her husband of 64 years; their children, Morris Fortmann Jr. (wife Janet); Tracy Fortmann (husband Douglas Wilson) and Daniel Fortmann (wife Libby); grandchildren, Morris Fortmann III, Marceline Wilson and Douglas Wilson Jr.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits