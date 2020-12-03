Papa-Do-Dah has left the building MARCE ’JOE’ SORENSON
January 15, 1932 ˜ November 30, 2020
Marce “Joe” Sorenson, was born in Hardin, MT, Jan. 15, 1932, to Lester “Slim” and Ruth “Shirley” Sorenson. He passed away from complications due to COVID-19 Nov, 30, 2020. He was 88.
He graduated from Fort Vancouver High School and served in the Navy during the Korean War on the USS Yorktown.
After leaving the Navy he worked at ALCOA and retired from the City of Vancouver after 30 years.
Hunting and fishing with his friends, Tom and Marty, were his favorite things. He also played golf and loved to read. His greatest accomplishment and, for which he was most proud, was he had not had a drink for 45 years.
He and his wife Sharon traveled the world and enjoyed spending every February in Palm Springs and Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Tana Anderson; and brother-in-law, Bill Dalke.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon; son, Kevin (Fran), Jon (Lynn) and daughter, Lynne (Jim); sisters-in-law, Kay Sheadel (Joe) and Leia Kysar (Henry). He is also survived by three nieces in California; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at South Elim Cemetery.
