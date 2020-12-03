1/1
Marce "Joe" Sorenson
1932 - 2020
Papa-Do-Dah has left the building
MARCE ’JOE’ SORENSON
January 15, 1932 ˜ November 30, 2020

Marce “Joe” Sorenson, was born in Hardin, MT, Jan. 15, 1932, to Lester “Slim” and Ruth “Shirley” Sorenson. He passed away from complications due to COVID-19 Nov, 30, 2020. He was 88.
He graduated from Fort Vancouver High School and served in the Navy during the Korean War on the USS Yorktown.
After leaving the Navy he worked at ALCOA and retired from the City of Vancouver after 30 years.
Hunting and fishing with his friends, Tom and Marty, were his favorite things. He also played golf and loved to read. His greatest accomplishment and, for which he was most proud, was he had not had a drink for 45 years.
He and his wife Sharon traveled the world and enjoyed spending every February in Palm Springs and Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Tana Anderson; and brother-in-law, Bill Dalke.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon; son, Kevin (Fran), Jon (Lynn) and daughter, Lynne (Jim); sisters-in-law, Kay Sheadel (Joe) and Leia Kysar (Henry). He is also survived by three nieces in California; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at South Elim Cemetery.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
02:00 PM
South Elim Cemetery
December 3, 2020
Joe will be so missed. He was a joy to be around. He was so witty. A warm considerate man. A blessing to all who knew him. Milt and jan
Milt and Jan kleven
Friend
December 3, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Worked with Joe for years, he always listened to and would help everyone!
Norm Kramm
Coworker
