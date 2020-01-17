Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marc Jay Hadenfeld. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MARC JAY HADENFELD

March 28, 1950 ˜ January 9, 2020



Marc Jay Hadenfeld passed peacefully at home on January 9, 2020. Family and friends cared for him and he enjoyed the holidays and many visits from them his last weeks.

Marc was born to Erich and Ione Hadenfeld on March 28, 1950 in Salem, Oregon. He attended public schools and excelled in track and field events at South Salem High School, graduating in 1968.

Marc accepted scholarships to attend Clark College and finally the University of Oregon where he completed in the triple jump. He was named to the NWACC Hall of Fame and will be inducted into the Clark College Hall of Fame February 8, 2020.

Marc loved coaching youth athletes and was an assistant at Mountain View High School while Kyle competed and later at Clark College.

Marc worked in retail and was a buyer for Chess King in New Jersey. He returned to the Pacific NW and took over his fathers print shop. He later worked for Harrah’s in Reno where he met his best friend and wife. Marc asked Sandy to marry him on their second date. They were married in Sparks, NV in 1983. They enjoyed 36 years of Best-Friendship and marriage, moving to Vancouver, Washington in 1989. That same year they were baptized into the Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints. They were later sealed for time and eternity with their four children, Alexis, Scott, Lauren and Kyle, on April 13, 1991 at the Portland Temple.

Marc is not only survived by his four children with Sandy, but by three children from a previous marriage, Jennifer, Sarah and Jay Michael. He is also survived by eight wonderful grandchildren, Cedar, Taylor, Haden, Drydan, CJ, Ellie, Dean and Miles, whom he doted on and often babysat.

Marc is sadly missed by us all. We look forward to seeing him on the other side.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for January 18, 2020 at 10:00 at the LDS Chapel, 13600 SE Mcgillivray Blvd., Vancouver, Washington.

Please sign his guest book @

