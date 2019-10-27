M. MARIE MEYER
1931 ˜ 2019
M. Marie Meyer was born June 1931 in Seattle. Many of her most precious memories were of childhood adventures on Bainbridge Island.
She was an accomplished artist, passionate political activist and fierce advocate of quality education for children. Marie worked hard to instill these traits in her loving kids: Bob, Mike, Susan, Julie and Theresa. We continue her legacy by passing great character on to her nine grandkids and numerous great-grandkids. Marie also leaves behind Shirley, her sister and best friend, and her greatest gift, the treasure of extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; and beloved brother, Robert.
A celebration of Marie’s life is being planned for springtime 2020.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 27, 2019