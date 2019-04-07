|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. "Red" Forgett.
M. “RED” FORGETT
1930 ˜ 2019
M. “Red” Forgett, 89, passed peacefully with his dearly loved wife by his side, on March 26, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. Originally from Massachusetts, Forgett’s accomplishments span a lifetime across the globe.
He joined the U.S. Army in his late teens. As a Private First Class, he served three combat tours in Korea where he earned a Bronze Star Medal for carrying three wounded soldiers to safety while under heavy enemy fire. His 20+ year military career took him to Japan, Korea, Guam, throughout Europe and the United States, finally planting roots in Vancouver, WA in 1963. Forgett earned the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Badge, a military badge of the United States Armed Forces which recognizes those service members, qualified as explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians. As a Master Sergeant, he lead a team of EOD specialists responsible for safe disarmament and disposal of high explosive munitions throughout the Pacific Northwest and western inland states.
After retiring as a decorated veteran, he started a second career at the Vancouver plant of the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA), retiring after 20 years.
Forgett was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, remembered for always prioritizing his wife and family first, being an avid story teller, recreational fisherman, and a go-to fixer for just about anything needing a resourceful modification, from household appliances to go-carts and everything between. He will be missed and fondly remembered, always.
Forgett is survived by his wife of 65 years, four children, four grandchildren, and one brother.
Memorial contributions can be made in Forgett’s honor to EOD Warrior Foundation: http://www.eodwarriorfoundation.org/
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 7, 2019