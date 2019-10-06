Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Earl Blough. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LYNN EARL BLOUGH

August 3, 1957 ˜ September 21, 2019



Lynn Earl Blough, age 62, passed away on September 21, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Lynn was born in Wichita, Kansas, on August 3, 1957, the youngest son of the late Marvin Blough and Dorris Murdock. As a toddler, he lived in Nigeria, returning to the United States at the age of seven. He attended a country schoolhouse in Nampa, Idaho and graduated from Nampa High in 1975, along with his closest childhood friends.

After high school, he earned degrees from Lewis & Clark College in French and Political Science.

Lynn then served in the Peace Corps in Malawi, Africa.

In 1989 Lynn graduated from the University of Washington with MBA and Juris Doctorate degrees.

It was in law school that Lynn met Amy after their letters got crossed in the mail. They married in 1989 and settled in Vancouver, Washington.

Lynn worked for the law firm Foster Pepper in Portland from 1989-1995, and then accepted an inhouse counsel position with Intel Corp.

Upon his retirement in 2018, Lynn was Deputy General Counsel for Intel’s Law & Policy Department, managing attorneys and administrative staff worldwide.

Lynn enjoyed working for Intel and was engaged in numerous critical projects over his 22 years with the company. However he hated the drive and the traffic from Vancouver to Hillsboro, so he learned to pilot his own plane and made the commute in 12 minutes by air.

Wanting to spend more time with his horse-obsessed wife, Lynn took up horseback riding, despite having a fear of everything equine. He progressed quickly through lessons and began competing in hunter/jumper shows, proving himself a barn favorite. A chance fall in February 2018 lead to a diagnosis of lung cancer and precipitated his retirement. A lifelong never smoker, Lynn left no stone unturned in his fight to beat this disease. He traveled across the country exploring treatment options and research programs into his unusual cancer sub-type. Fellow lung cancer survivors joined with Lynn in helping others nationwide in accessing Exon 20 treatment.

Lynn could speak several human languages and had perfected his dog bark and monkey screech. He was fluent in Morse code and was an early adopter of first generation technology. Lynn had enduring affinity for both Idaho and Malawi, maintaining a cabin with his brother in Placerville, Idaho and leading the charity Friends of Malawi.

Achievements included climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, teaching his children to ski, surviving vacations planned by his wife, touring France with his sister, beating his sons at tennis, introducing his flight-phobic brother to the wonders of Maui, taking acrobatic flying lessons with his father-in-law, and almost killing his sisters-in-law on a Grand Canyon bicycle trip.

Lynn is survived by his spouse, Amy Swingen; his daughter, Olivia Park; and his two sons, Alex and Christian Blough-Swingen. He is also survived by his beloved granddaughter, a bonus son, three siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 19th, at Boomerang Bistro/Tandem Hall, 808 Main Street, Vancouver, WA.

