LYNESE E. WOOD

August 24, 1921 ˜ March 25, 2019



Lynese E. Wood, age 97, went to be with the Lord, peacefully, on Mon. morning, March 25, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Vancouver, WA. She was born Aug. 24, 1921 in Yakima, WA, to Neva and Clarence Williams and was the oldest sister to Mike Williams.

After graduating from Kelso High School, Lynese married Paul Wood in 1940 in Vancouver, WA.

She worked at the cannery in Vancouver and also worked for many years at First National Bank of Oregon in Portland, OR.

Lynese spent her years raising her two children, caring for her husband, working and volunteering at church activities. She loved being around family. Lynese had a wonderful passion for quilting - she won numerous awards for her exquisite quilts.

Lynese was a devoted, kind-hearted mother who left behind her son, Lester (Karen) Wood and daugther, Janet (Gary) Green. She was the loving grandmother to Shaun Wood, Scott (Barbara) Wood, Dan (April) Green and Beth (Mike) Noonan; great-grandmother to Ryan, Josh, Emily, Ashley, Tyler, Matthew and Sadie; and great-great-grandmother to Kingston.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Paul Wood.

Friends and family are welcome to help us remember Lynese in a memorial service on Sat., April 27, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Brush Prairie Baptist Church in Vancouver, WA.

