Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynda Jo Gray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LYNDA JO (HUFFORD) GRAY

January 15, 1947 ˜ June 1, 2019



Lynda Jo (Hufford) Gray, 72, of Renton, Washington, died Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born in Portland, Oregon to the late Walter G. and Orpha J. (Jeppesen) Hufford. She graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in 1965.

Lynda attended Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, where she met and married James E. Gray. They remained married until his death in 2011.

Lynda worked at Western Wheat Quality in Pullman for eleven years. In 1980, they moved to Renton, Washington where James accepted a job with the city, eventually becoming assistant fire marshal. Lynda found work as a quality assurance manager with Interbake Foods in Tacoma, Washington, a position she held until suffering a massive stroke in December of 1997. Even after the stroke the couple maintained an active travel schedule, seeing most of the United States, with her favorite place being Maui.

Mrs. Gray is survived by her son, Timothy J. Gray (Stacy) of Renton, Washington; grandson, Carl J. Gray of Puyallup, Washington; granddaughter, Amanda M. Gray of Kent, Washington; brother, Steven E. Hufford of Vancouver, Washington; and beloved sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbara and Doug Scoville of Potlatch, Idaho. There are numerous nieces and nephews throughout the country.

There will be no service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to s Project.

Please sign her guest book @

Lynda Jo (Hufford) Gray, 72, of Renton, Washington, died Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born in Portland, Oregon to the late Walter G. and Orpha J. (Jeppesen) Hufford. She graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in 1965.Lynda attended Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, where she met and married James E. Gray. They remained married until his death in 2011.Lynda worked at Western Wheat Quality in Pullman for eleven years. In 1980, they moved to Renton, Washington where James accepted a job with the city, eventually becoming assistant fire marshal. Lynda found work as a quality assurance manager with Interbake Foods in Tacoma, Washington, a position she held until suffering a massive stroke in December of 1997. Even after the stroke the couple maintained an active travel schedule, seeing most of the United States, with her favorite place being Maui.Mrs. Gray is survived by her son, Timothy J. Gray (Stacy) of Renton, Washington; grandson, Carl J. Gray of Puyallup, Washington; granddaughter, Amanda M. Gray of Kent, Washington; brother, Steven E. Hufford of Vancouver, Washington; and beloved sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbara and Doug Scoville of Potlatch, Idaho. There are numerous nieces and nephews throughout the country.There will be no service.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to s Project.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.