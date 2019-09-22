LYNDA JO (HUFFORD) GRAY
January 15, 1947 ˜ June 1, 2019
Lynda Jo (Hufford) Gray, 72, of Renton, Washington, died Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born in Portland, Oregon to the late Walter G. and Orpha J. (Jeppesen) Hufford. She graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in 1965.
Lynda attended Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, where she met and married James E. Gray. They remained married until his death in 2011.
Lynda worked at Western Wheat Quality in Pullman for eleven years. In 1980, they moved to Renton, Washington where James accepted a job with the city, eventually becoming assistant fire marshal. Lynda found work as a quality assurance manager with Interbake Foods in Tacoma, Washington, a position she held until suffering a massive stroke in December of 1997. Even after the stroke the couple maintained an active travel schedule, seeing most of the United States, with her favorite place being Maui.
Mrs. Gray is survived by her son, Timothy J. Gray (Stacy) of Renton, Washington; grandson, Carl J. Gray of Puyallup, Washington; granddaughter, Amanda M. Gray of Kent, Washington; brother, Steven E. Hufford of Vancouver, Washington; and beloved sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbara and Doug Scoville of Potlatch, Idaho. There are numerous nieces and nephews throughout the country.
There will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to s Project.
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 22, 2019