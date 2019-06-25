LYLE PRESTBO
1953 ˜ 2019
Lyle Prestbo, 65, died Tuesday morning in Snohomish, WA.
He is survived by his mother, Delores; daughter, Makenzie; son, Eric; and grandchildren, Jack and Penny.
Viewing will be held Thurs., June 27th, noon-5p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorial service and celebration of Lyle’s life will be held at the Enquist residence, 4504 NW 131st St., Vancouver, WA 98685, Sun., June 30th, 1p.m.-4p.m. Lunch will be served. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Published in The Columbian on June 25, 2019