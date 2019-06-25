Lyle Prestbo (1953 - 2019)
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Enquist residence
4504 NW 131st St
Vancouver, WA
LYLE PRESTBO
1953 ˜ 2019

Lyle Prestbo, 65, died Tuesday morning in Snohomish, WA.
He is survived by his mother, Delores; daughter, Makenzie; son, Eric; and grandchildren, Jack and Penny.
Viewing will be held Thurs., June 27th, noon-5p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorial service and celebration of Lyle’s life will be held at the Enquist residence, 4504 NW 131st St., Vancouver, WA 98685, Sun., June 30th, 1p.m.-4p.m. Lunch will be served. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 25, 2019
