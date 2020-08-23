LYLE GEORGE BOWERS
March 24, 1940 ˜ August 15, 2020
Former longtime Hazel Dell businessman, Lyle George Bowers, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 from complications of a fall due to Parkinson’s Disease which he valiantly fought for 20 years. Lyle Bowers was born to Carl and Ella Cornelius Bowers on March 24, 1940 in Klamath Falls, OR.
His formative years were spent in Roseburg, OR where he was a proud member of the RHS Class of 1958. He then completed a tour in the Navy after finishing his freshman year of college.
In 1966 Lyle married Kaye (nee Gunderson) and in 1972 opened and operated Columbia River Motors in Hazel Dell for the next 30 years. In 1975, as a devoted husband and parent, he built a cabin at Northwoods to spend time with family and friends playing games, riding motorcycles, snowmobiles and water skiing. His passion was to make fun memories with his children; he was an active Cub Scout leader, CRHS Booster Club president, HD Little League, and HDM Babe Ruth coach and board member. Lyle was the manager of the 14- and 15-year-old Hazel Dell Metro All-Star teams that won two WA State Championships and the Regional Championship. The 1982 team was the first HDM All-Stars to make the World Series which was held in Manchester, NH.
His community involvement also included activities with Friendship Force, political campaigns, and supporting various youth groups.
In his later years, Lyle enjoyed cruising with Kaye on the “Dealer’s Choice” plying the waters of the Pacific Northwest with the members of Hayden Island Yacht Club.
Lyle is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kaye Bowers; beloved children, Brian (Lisa), Brent, Brad (Heather) and Brenae Brix (Todd); grandchildren, Bryce, Brett, Brooke, Brittany, Breann, Matti, Karlyle, Camille, Claire, Cooper and three great-grandchildren; best Roseburg buddies, Byron Auer (Pat) and Gary Welch, as well as his baseball and boating pal, Hal Matthiesen (Pat).
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and his two adored English bulldogs.
He fought bravely, worked hard, and loved deeply. While his presence will be greatly missed, our love and cherished memories of him will live on. Until we meet again.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services conducted by Hamilton Mylan Funeral Home will be for immediate family only.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits