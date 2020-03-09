Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LYLE DEAN OVERTON

May 29, 1939 ˜ February 29, 2020



Lyle Dean Overton passed away on February 29, 2020 due to complications resulting from a fall in his Battle Ground, WA home. He was born May 29, 1939 in Dexter, IA to Walter and Wilma Overton. When Lyle was a young boy his family relocated to Vancouver, WA where he attended Battle Ground public schools graduating in 1957. Lyle played football in high school and was a member of the 1955 undefeated Battle Ground High School team.

He joined the Marines in 1958 and served until 1963.

In 1959, Lyle met the love of his life, Donna Marie Gregory. They were married on January 16, 1960 and settled on their horse farm in Hockinson, WA where they raised their three children until their relocation to Battle Ground, WA in 2004.

After his stint in the Marines, Lyle worked in the pulp and paper industry until his retirement from Rexam Graphics in 1998.

As avid horse lovers, they led the Horsemasters 4H group for many years. They raised Appaloosa horses and were active members of the Columbia River Appaloosa Horse Club, where they made many life long friends. Lyle participated in a multitude of horse shows, parades and trail rides, the most prominent being the Chief Joseph Trail Ride, sponsored by the Appaloosa Horse Club. He rode every segment of the ride multiple times and was a scout for many of them.

After retiring, he and Donna enjoyed taking road trips, especially those that were related to trail riding and the horse community. Ever a football fan, he never missed a game of his beloved Seahawks.

Lyle was devoted to Donna from the first moment they met until he took his last breath. On January 16th, 2020 they shared an open house to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends.

Lyle is survived by his children, Kelly (John) Higgins, Shawn (Virginia) Overton and Kevin (Kim) Overton; grandchildren, Brandon (Michelle) Higgins, Erin Higgins and Morgan Overton; and great-grandsons, Gabriel Higgins and Cash Overton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Wilma; sisters, Betty and Vivian; and great-grandson, Zachary Higgins.

An open house will be held at 1p.m. on March 14, 2020 at Lyle and Donna’s home, 18 SW 10th Street, Battle Ground, WA for friends and family to share food, comradery, and all the memories that filled his Dash.

Please sign his guest book @

