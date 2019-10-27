Luther Mack Jeffries

LUTHER MACK JEFFRIES
July 23, 1928 ˜ September 10, 2019

Luther Mack Jeffries was born July 23, 1928, in Crown Hall, WV, to Harlan and Mary (Torrison) Jeffries. He died Sept. 10, 2019.
Luther served in the Korean War, and was in the Army from 1951 to 1956. He worked for Burlington Northern Railway as a yard master and a switchman.
Luther enjoyed playing cards in La Center, WA. He had a great love for his animals, family and love of life.
A memorial service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 9:30 a.m.
A special thanks to all veterans.
