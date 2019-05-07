Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LUTHER KAYS

June 4, 1945 ˜ April 29, 2019



Luther was born June 4, 1945 to Helena and Milo Kays. He is the eldest of 6 children and lived his entire life in Camas, WA. Graduating from Camas High School in 1964, Luther was known for his laughter, his motivating personality on the football field and his singing voice as part of the school choir.

He was hired just out of High School to work at the Camas paper mill. In 1966, he enlisted in the United State Air Force and served two tours in Vietnam. After being discharged in 1969, he returned to a job at the paper mill. For most of his 33 years, he worked in the electrical shop starting out as a journeyman and working his way up to supervisor. Within the walls of the paper mill, he was often known as “Lex”.

Luther married Janet Claypool in 1969 and shared 49 years of laughter and love together. They had two children, Brian and Melanie, and three grandsons whom he loved very dearly.

Luther was quick to offer a helping hand and had a talent for problem solving. Never afraid of hard work and always one to do things right the first time. He touched the lives of many with his genuine and heartfelt friendships.

He will be missed for his whistled tune which would announce him every time he walked into the house and could be heard echoing from his hanger or the garage while he worked. He whistled happily while building 2 family homes and an airplane.

Luther spent the last 22 years enjoying life to the fullest: riding motorcycles, flying airplanes, golfing, hiking, traveling, running marathons and laughing.

Luther was killed in an airplane crash on Monday, April 29, 2019. As the first person to say that you just never know if you have a tomorrow, he lived a life full of love and without regret.

Luther is survived by his wife, Janet; son and daughter in law, Brian and Mindy Kays; grandsons Easton and Evan Kays; daughter and son in law, Mel and John Jensen; and grandson Rory Jensen.

Luther was an active member of St. John’s Presbyterian Church.

At his request there will be no service. Please remember him fondly in your own way. Donation in his name, if so desired, can be made to: The Interfaith Treasure House; PO BOX 815, Camas, WA 98607

Please sign his guestbook @

