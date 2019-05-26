Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lulago I. "Lago" Faifai. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Send Flowers Obituary



LULAGO I. FAIFAI

November 1, 1985 ˜ May 19, 2019



Lulago “Lago” Faifai, 33, passed away on May 19th, 2019 in Portland, OR. He was born on November 1, 1985 in Kansas City, MO, the son of Vinetta Sweet (Ieremia) and Dewey K. Faifai Sr. who have preceded him in death. Lago and his family moved to Vancouver, WA in 1989. He spent most of his young life in Vancouver, but also spent time in American Samoa.

Lago was very passionate about football, family, music and art. He was a fun, loving brother and friend who graced the world with his big smile and infectious laugh. He was able to bring life to any party, which drew people from all walks of life. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Lago is survived by his siblings: Lisa Matter, Andrea Lagafuaina (Sak), Sabrina Faifai, Dewey Faifai Jr. (Rebecca), Kimo Faifai (Moana), Kifa Faifai (Lorna), Joel Jessen, Lisa Faifai, Lani Rabi (Antonio), Steven Werner (Marisa) and Brooke Torres (Christian); godparents, Mike and Denise Werner; 10 nephews and 12 nieces. One Team, One Dream!

Funeral services will be held at 10a.m. on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Services, 1101 N.E. 112th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98684. A Celebration of Life will follow from 1p.m.-5p.m. at 7005 NE Hwy 99, Vancouver, WA 98665.

