LUELLA LEONA (VOSSLER) QUATIER
February 8, 1930 ˜ November 3, 2020
Luella Leona (Vossler) Quatier went to heaven Nov. 3, 2020 in Seattle, WA, in her family’s home. She was born Feb. 8, 1930, in Wishek, ND, to Jakob Vossler and Christina (Krein) Vossler. She was one of 19 children. She graduated from Wishek High School in 1948.
After high school, she attended Minot Teachers College (now Minot State University) and taught in a one-room schoolhouse.
In high school, she met Ernie Quatier, her husband of 59 years. They were married Easter Sunday, April 5, 1953, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Wishek, right after Ernie returned from military service. They moved to Vancouver, WA.
Luella attended Messiah Lutheran Church in Vancouver, serving, singing in the choir, and working on staff as church secretary for many years. She loved her Birthday Group and her Monday morning group at Messiah and had many dear friends there.
She was always involved in her children’s schools and activities. Luella enjoyed attending mom’s weekend at Washington State University, attending several times.
During the time she and Ernie were in business with Bob Johnson of Regal Drywall, she was the bookkeeper and all-around support person. She also worked at ESD-112 in Vancouver for many years.
She gave all her grandchildren a love of music and it was a highlight for them to spend time with her. They remembered the sleepovers, snacks, crafts, watching Jeopardy, singing and games. When she came to their homes, she would always bring her “grammy bag” when they were younger, filled with surprises. One of her favorite stories to tell was about the day she was going to be on the radio for the first time, singing with her brothers. It was Dec. 7, 1941, and when Pearl Harbor was attacked, everything was cancelled. She would say, “I could have been famous!” Everyone got a big kick out of it. It never got old.
Luella was a prayer warrior. If you were a part of her family, you knew you were being prayed for regularly, and her faith was a great example to others.
She enjoyed spending time with her dear sister, Lorene. They talked on the phone almost everyday once they were unable to continue to visit each other. She also enjoyed many hours crafting with Lorene and her good friend, Ann Skordahl.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest L Quatier; brothers, Ferdinand, Otto, Edmund, Julius, Norman, Hilmer, Wilbert and Harold; only sister, Lorene; and grandson, Benjamin.
Luella is survived by her sons, Dan (Carolyn) Quatier and Bill (Jana) Quatier; grandchildren, Jacob Quatier, Heidi (Casey) Harwood, Alyson Quatier, Emily (Devin) Van Laar and Annie Quatier; and great-grandson, Harrison Fisher Harwood. She is also survived by her youngest brother, Mac (Chris) Vossler, and many nieces and nephews.
The family asks that donations be made to Messiah Lutheran Church or to Providence Home Hospice. The family thanks Providence Home Hospice and especially our hospice nurse, Laura Newcomb, for their amazing and compassionate care for our mom during the last two months. We also thank Visiting Angels and our caregivers, Annie and Winnie, and the Highgate community.
A private memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver in November.
