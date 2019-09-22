LUELLA E. OSBORNE
December 6, 1935 ˜ September 17, 2019
Luella Osborne passed away Sept. 17, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. She was born Dec. 6, 1935 in Kimball, NE.
Luella is survived by daughters, Christal Nelson (Steve), Carmen Bond (David), Cathleen Stanley-Gough (Jeff); 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; niece and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Dean Stanley (2007); and husband, Robert Osborne (2016).
A Celebration of Life service will be held Sept. 28, 11:00 a.m., with luncheon to follow at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 5607 NE Gher Rd., Vancouver, WA 98662.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Luella’s name to: St. Andrew Lutheran Church (address shown above) or to Kaiser Hospice Program, 2701 NW Vaughn St., Portland, OR 97210.
Arrangements made by Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 22, 2019