LUCILLE VIVIAN CARTER

April 11, 1923 ˜ March 4, 2019



Lucille Vivian Carter, 95, former resident of Richland, and Vancouver, Washington, and Tucson, Arizona, died March 4, 2019, in Gig Harbor, Washington, where she had been living since 2010. She was born April 11, 1923, in Ithaca, New York, the oldest of four children of Paul Allen and Grace Vivian (Michael) Northrop.

Lucille married John Lemuel Carter, Jr. on February 22, 1947, in Poughkeepsie, New York. Together they had three children and enjoyed traveling, the symphony, and the opera. Lucille also enjoyed swimming and participated in the Senior Olympics for a number of years.

Lucille was a retired high school math and science teacher, who taught for 20 years at Ki-Be High School in Benton City, Washington.

Lucille is survived by two daughters, Margaret Jurado (Bill McKnab) of Denver, Colorado and Nancy Rising (Paul) of Gig Harbor, Washington; son, Bill Carter (Kay) of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; four grandsons, two granddaughters, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and granddaughter, Abby Carter.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on April 17, 2019, at Harbor Place, 1016 - 29th St. NW, Gig Harbor, Washington. Interment will be at Haven of Rest Cemetery, Gig Harbor, Washington.

