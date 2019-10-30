Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Send Flowers Obituary



LUCILLE MARY CASSELS

Oct. 9, 1930 ˜ Oct. 27, 2019



Lucille Cassels of Vancouver, Washington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27th at Legacy Hospital as a result of complications from pneumonia. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Lucille was preceded in death by her oldest son, Stephen; her father, Dominic Frederick and mother, Bianca Marie, both immigrants of southern Italy; brothers, Ralph and Vincent; sisters, Anna and Josephine. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lee; her son, Scott and wife, Karla; her daughter, Susan and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Ryan, Nikolas, Victoria, Mitch; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Born and raised the middle child of nine in Brooklyn, Lucille started her life as an East Coast big city girl. Lucille was an ambitious woman who was the first in her family to go and complete high school. She then went on to be the first woman in her family to get a job at the iconic Macy’s in New York City where she handled gift wrapping. This changed very quickly when she met the love of her life, Lee, who was West Coast raised, and at the time of meeting, in the Army. Marriage came quickly after in June of 1952 in San Luis Obispo, California. Lee’s Army serviced ended; and they moved to small town Pullman where Lee finished his civil engineering degree at Washington State University. In 1955, college was over and Lee went to work for Kiewit Construction.

With three kids by 1960, Lucille led the household as they moved around the Pacific Northwest building construction projects. From Walla Walla, Washington to Medford, Oregon and many small towns in between, she ensured her family lived a meaningful and exciting life. After many moves around the Pacific Northwest, they finally settled in Vancouver, Washington. Lucille became heavily involved in community organizations such as Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Club Green Meadows Tennis, Royal Oaks Golf Association and had a strong mahjong and bridge playing community. She was also a very passionate tennis player and enjoyed being involved with the golf community at Royal Oaks.

Lee and Lucille retired in 1990 and enjoyed traveling to Europe and attending several Summer Olympics. She enjoyed tennis and fishing and that continued during retirement with regular trips to Alaska and Orcas Island in the San Juan Islands.

Lucille will be remembered for her deep commitment to raising her family and supporting their families when marriage and grandkids followed. But, what she will be most remembered for will be her unyielding love and support to husband Lee. Together they lived a life filled with wonderful memories and a tremendous love for each other.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

