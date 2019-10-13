LUCILLE MARIE CAMPBELL PICHE’
October 31, 1921 ˜ October 10, 2019
Lucille Marie Campbell Piche’ passed away on October 10, 2019 at home in Washougal, WA. She was 97. Lucille was born October 31, 1921 in Grafton, ND.
A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 16 at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Camas. Burial will follow at the Washougal Memorial Cemetery at 2:30 PM.
Straub’s Funeral Home & Columbia River Cremation in Camas is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 13, 2019