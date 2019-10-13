Lucille Marie Piche' (1921 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Marie Piche'.
Service Information
Straub's Funeral Home & Columbia River Cremation
325 NE 3rd Ave.
Camas, WA
98607
(360)-834-4563
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Camas, WA
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
Washougal Memorial Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers


LUCILLE MARIE CAMPBELL PICHE’
October 31, 1921 ˜ October 10, 2019

Lucille Marie Campbell Piche’ passed away on October 10, 2019 at home in Washougal, WA. She was 97. Lucille was born October 31, 1921 in Grafton, ND.
A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 16 at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Camas. Burial will follow at the Washougal Memorial Cemetery at 2:30 PM.
Straub’s Funeral Home & Columbia River Cremation in Camas is in charge of the arrangements.
To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook please visit www.straubsfuneralhome.com and www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.