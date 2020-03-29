Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Emaline Butler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LUCILLE (ZIMMERMAN) BUTLER

April 21, 1925 ˜ March 20, 2020



Lucille Emaline Butler, 94, passed away peacefully in Portland, OR on March 20, 2020. She was born to Jacob and Pearl (Swartzleonard) Zimmerman on April 21, 1925 in Marysville, KS, the third oldest of 10 children.

Lucille married Claude Butler in Hiawatha, KS, Jan. 31, 1945, having just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with family and friends.

Lucille was a homemaker and mother much of her married life except for 8 years when she worked at Webber’s Dry Cleaning in South Bend, WA.

Lucille is survived by her husband, Claude Butler; daughters, Shirley (Nick) Mickel and Carolyn (Jerry) Liby; 3 grandchildren, Stacey (Allen) Watkins, Julie (Chris) Palmquist and James (Heather) Way; 5 great-grandchildren, Josh and Ryan Palmquist and Drew, Zack and Gabbi Watkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Orville, Clifford, Kenneth, Virgil, Harold, Eldon and Richard; sisters, Geraldine Edgar and Verneda Boulware; and grandson, David Way.

Lucille will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please sign her guest book @

Lucille Emaline Butler, 94, passed away peacefully in Portland, OR on March 20, 2020. She was born to Jacob and Pearl (Swartzleonard) Zimmerman on April 21, 1925 in Marysville, KS, the third oldest of 10 children.Lucille married Claude Butler in Hiawatha, KS, Jan. 31, 1945, having just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with family and friends.Lucille was a homemaker and mother much of her married life except for 8 years when she worked at Webber’s Dry Cleaning in South Bend, WA.Lucille is survived by her husband, Claude Butler; daughters, Shirley (Nick) Mickel and Carolyn (Jerry) Liby; 3 grandchildren, Stacey (Allen) Watkins, Julie (Chris) Palmquist and James (Heather) Way; 5 great-grandchildren, Josh and Ryan Palmquist and Drew, Zack and Gabbi Watkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Orville, Clifford, Kenneth, Virgil, Harold, Eldon and Richard; sisters, Geraldine Edgar and Verneda Boulware; and grandson, David Way.Lucille will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close