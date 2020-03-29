LUCILLE (ZIMMERMAN) BUTLER
April 21, 1925 ˜ March 20, 2020
Lucille Emaline Butler, 94, passed away peacefully in Portland, OR on March 20, 2020. She was born to Jacob and Pearl (Swartzleonard) Zimmerman on April 21, 1925 in Marysville, KS, the third oldest of 10 children.
Lucille married Claude Butler in Hiawatha, KS, Jan. 31, 1945, having just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with family and friends.
Lucille was a homemaker and mother much of her married life except for 8 years when she worked at Webber’s Dry Cleaning in South Bend, WA.
Lucille is survived by her husband, Claude Butler; daughters, Shirley (Nick) Mickel and Carolyn (Jerry) Liby; 3 grandchildren, Stacey (Allen) Watkins, Julie (Chris) Palmquist and James (Heather) Way; 5 great-grandchildren, Josh and Ryan Palmquist and Drew, Zack and Gabbi Watkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Orville, Clifford, Kenneth, Virgil, Harold, Eldon and Richard; sisters, Geraldine Edgar and Verneda Boulware; and grandson, David Way.
Lucille will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 29, 2020