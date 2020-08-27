1/1
Lowell W. Johnson
LOWELL W. JOHNSON
September 9, 1948 ˜ August 20, 2020

Lowell W. Johnson passed away Aug. 20, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 9, 1948, to Carroll and Phyllis Johnson of Poplar, WI.
Lowell fell in love with Barbara Johnson of Wheaton, IL where they later married on Aug. 22, 1970. Lowell and Barbara would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this year.
His work, mostly in the grain industry, took him to several states and eventually they settled in Vancouver, WA where he worked at Kalama Export.
Lowell was a man with a strong faith and a deep love for family. He loved his time camping with Barb, fixing cars with his sons and watching baseball/softball. In recent years, much of his time was spent proudly supporting his grandchildren at their sporting events.
He is preceded in death by his father, Carroll Johnson; mother, Phyllis Johnson; and brother, Loren Johnson.
Lowell is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara; son, David (Celeste) Johnson; daughter, Cathy (Mike) Evans and son, Mark (Patty) Johnson; grandchildren, Madison and Jayce, Connor and Jacob; siblings, Karen (David) Joslin, Brian (Linda) Johnson and Brenda (David) Toth; sister-in-law, Delores Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 27, 2020.
