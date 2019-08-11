Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lowell McDougal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LOWELL MCDOUGAL

1929 ˜ 2019



Lowell McDougal, better known to many as ”Mac”, passed away July 23, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington. He was born in the state of Michigan, later moving to the New Mexico area, and eventually the Pacific Northwest.

Lowell was employed as a quality control engineer for much of his life.

His passion was for volunteering, especially his many years of leadership for the Boy Scouts of America and hospice support for veterans at the Vancouver CLC facility. Most recently, Mac enjoyed helping to maintain the Little Free Library for Sherwood AFH. Mac always had time for a visit and a chat referring to ”people” as his favorite hobby.

Lowell is survived by his son, Kevin McDougal of Tucson, Arizona; daughter, Kendal McDougal of New River, Arizona; stepdaughter, Tamara Stuart; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Barbara; and stepson, Justin Blackmore.

The family would like to express great appreciation for the many caregivers and friends who supported him during his final years.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 4300 Main Street, Vancouver, Washington 98663.

In lieu of flowers, please donate a book to a neighborhood Little Free Library.

