Lowell Eugene Kimsey of Vancouver, Washington, a U.S. Air Force and Korean War veteran, passed away October 20, 2019. He was born in Glasco, Kansas to Jesse and Eva Kimsey. He was one of five siblings.Lowell Kimsey and Delores Bush were married in June of 1956 in Vancouver, Washington.Lowell worked for over 30 years at Bemis Bag in Vancouver. He spent the last years at Bemis as the customer services manager.He enjoyed his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren, and the couple's yearly trips to Hawaii after they retired.Lowell, our father, as I look back over our life with you, we are reminded of just what a special and spectacular father you were to us, and a wonderful husband to your wife Delores, of nearly 61 years.Lowell is survived by his two children, Kathy (Fred) Haslam and John (Suzanne) Kimsey; four grandchildren, Max and Sabrina Haslam, Christine and David Kimsey; and his brother, Neil Kimsey.He was preceded in death by his eldest son, David in 1971; and his wife, Delores in 2017.A memorial service to celebrate the life of Lowell E. Kimsey will be held on Friday, November 1st at 3:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel, 1101 N.E. 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684 with a reception to follow at 4:00 p.m.