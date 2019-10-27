LOWELL EUGENE KIMSEY
June 25, 1931 ˜ October 20, 2019
Lowell Eugene Kimsey of Vancouver, Washington, a U.S. Air Force and Korean War veteran, passed away October 20, 2019. He was born in Glasco, Kansas to Jesse and Eva Kimsey. He was one of five siblings.
Lowell Kimsey and Delores Bush were married in June of 1956 in Vancouver, Washington.
Lowell worked for over 30 years at Bemis Bag in Vancouver. He spent the last years at Bemis as the customer services manager.
He enjoyed his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren, and the couple’s yearly trips to Hawaii after they retired.
Lowell, our father, as I look back over our life with you, we are reminded of just what a special and spectacular father you were to us, and a wonderful husband to your wife Delores, of nearly 61 years.
We will all miss you dearly.
You brought us into this world, three beautiful children.
You cared for us, you stood up for us, and you loved us.
In all the years, through all the trials we put you through, you never wavered in your devotion and love for us all.
Thank you for the many years we were blessed to be able to share with you in our lives.
Dad, we love you and miss you.
Lowell is survived by his two children, Kathy (Fred) Haslam and John (Suzanne) Kimsey; four grandchildren, Max and Sabrina Haslam, Christine and David Kimsey; and his brother, Neil Kimsey.
He was preceded in death by his eldest son, David in 1971; and his wife, Delores in 2017.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Lowell E. Kimsey will be held on Friday, November 1st at 3:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel, 1101 N.E. 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684 with a reception to follow at 4:00 p.m.
Please visit www.planetkimsey.com for a memorial dedicated to Lowell Kimsey.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 27, 2019