LOWELL E. CLARK
October 26, 1938 ˜ December 18, 2018
Lowell E. Clark, aka Dr. Fuzzy, a semiconductor engineer, fisherman, and yard sale devotee, died in Camas, WA on December 18, 2018 at the age of 80.
Lowell held a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Cal Tech, a Master’s degree from Stanford, and a PhD and JD from Arizona State.
Lowell worked 27 years for Motorola, where he received dozens of patents for semiconductor design, and also practiced patent law.
He was an avid outdoorsman with a deep love for alpine lakes and trout fishing.
Lowell is survived by his sons, Colin and Brian; grandson, Nicolas; daughter-in-law, Jessica; sister, Linda; ex-wives, Janet and Margaret; and his devoted dog, Jake.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Evelyn.
Lowell’s ashes will be dispersed at his favorite fishing spot in Arizona, according to his wish.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 31, 2019