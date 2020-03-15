Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lowell Dean Nelsen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LOWELL DEAN NELSEN

June 9, 1952 ˜ March 5, 2020



Lowell Dean Nelsen of Vancouver, WA, passed away suddenly on Thurs., March 5, 2020 at the age of 67. He was born in Harlan, IA on June 9, 1952 and graduated from Avoca High School.

Right after graduation, Lowell enlisted in the Navy in June of 1970 where he served as a Sonar Service Technician until August of 1979.

Lowell met and married his first wife Janae while he was in the Navy and they had 5 children before they divorced in 1991.

On Aug. 1st, 2003, Lowell married Kathy in Lake Tahoe, CA and between the two of them they incorporated a vast extended family.

His service led him to a career as a Craftsman in PSC (Power System Control) for the Bonneville Power Administration where he worked until he retired after 32 years on Dec. 31, 2011. Not to be one to sit idle, he only stayed retired for about 4 months and then went back to work as a private contractor for BPA as a Communications Technician. He worked for them traveling all over the Pacific Northwest right up until the time of his death.

When not working, Lowell loved spending time at his “Happy Place” at the condo in Ocean Shores. When not there, he enjoyed “Glamping” in the motorhome...playing games...BBQing. When he was home, he was usually tinkering around building furniture, tending to his 2 dogs and 2 cats. But anyone that knew him, knew his VERY favorite hobby was “Napping”...LOL. Lowell was an avid John Wayne fan and would watch anything and everything that he could with John Wayne in it...(sometime 20 times over)! He always said next to “Jack” Trombley, “The Duke” was his hero! He loved his family more than anything.

Lowell is survived by his wife of over 16 years, Kathy Nelsen of Vancouver; her 2 children, Megan (Sean) Flohaug and Travis (Stephanie) Trombley; his 5 children, Lindsey (Larry) Livsey, Brian (Amanda) Nelsen, Jody (Tony) Merrill, Stephanie (Gary) Carter and Courtney Nelsen; his 2 sisters, Karen (Steve) Guyer and Cheryl (Larry) Billings; 11 grandchildren; and was a wonderful “Poppa” to his 6 “Bonus Grandchildren”; along with 5 nieces and 7 nephews. He will be missed by many, but Never forgotten...

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nels and Evelyn Nelsen; and 2 sisters, Sandra Popp and Beverly Worth.

Lowell had requested that in lieu of a funeral service there be a “Celebration of Life” instead. Please come and join us and share your memories of Lowell at Jakes Bar & Grill, 4062 NE St. Johns Blvd., Vancouver, WA on Sat., March 21st from 1-5 p.m.

