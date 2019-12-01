LOUISE MARIE MORGAN
October 6, 1947 ˜ November 23, 2019
Louise Marie Morgan of Vancouver, WA, passed away in Clackamas, OR, on Nov. 23, 2019, at the age of 72. She was born in Seattle, WA, on Oct, 6, 1947.
Survivors include her loving husband, Danny of Vancouver; stepson, Kenneth Morgan; and stepdaughter, Kelly Casto of Vancouver; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Private inurnment will be at Willamette National Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Davies Cremation & Burial Services.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 1, 2019