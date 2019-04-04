Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise J. Barbo. View Sign



LOUISE J. BARBO

July 18, 1925 ˜ March 28, 2019



Louise J. Barbo was born July 18, 1925 in Portland, Oregon and passed away March 28, 2019 In Ridgefield, Washington.

Her father was Leonard C. Barrett and her mother was Letha M. Barrett, both of whom preceded her in death along with her first husband, Alex Barbo Jr.

Louise is survived by her family, husband, George W. Darnell; son, Leonard G. Barbo and wife Danna; sister, Betty Rogers; brother, Ray Barrett; 4 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral will be Friday, April 5th at 12:30 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

