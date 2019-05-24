Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Dea Clair. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LOUISE DEA CLAIR

June 24, 1935 ˜ May 18, 2019



Louise passed away May 18, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. It was a blessing to be free of her physical body, and reunited with her beloved sister, parents and family. She was born in Vermilion, Alberta, Canada. She began her primary education in a one-room schoolhouse where her mother was the teacher. Moving often and living in very rural areas cemented a strong bond with her little sister Joyce. As a teen, Louise moved with her family to Vancouver, WA to be near extended family, and became a US citizen. She graduated from the old Fort Vancouver High School, and shared a paper route with her sister, often her little brother Garry helped load the papers in the bike basket.

After earning an Associate degree with a special interest in Drama from Clark College, Louise married Warren Snyder and had four daughters. She was always excited to share her interests with them and later with her grandchildren: theater, drama, music, art, crafts, sewing, gardening, sports, horses, school, and work. She was very supportive of her daughters interests as well: baton, reading, drama, choir, sports, dogs and horses.

As an early member at St. Andrew, Louise enjoyed working with kids in crafts, drama, and puppets.

She was involved in the beginnings of FISH in Vancouver, served on the board of The Slocum House, founded and led the Vancouver Community Theater with her sister Joyce Brown, donated time and money to many charities, and even helped design her own home. She was always learning something, and liked to discuss things she’d read. Louise was beautiful, smart, opinionated, creative, helpful, kind-hearted, generous, strong and tenacious.

Louise is survived by her brother, Garry K. Brown (Lilly); her children, Vickie Nabors (Gary), Connie Benson (Nick), Sharie York (Tom), Julie Syverson; grandchildren, Tarah Watson (Corin), William Nabors, Alana Crooks (John), Kelsey Benson (Travis), Tristan York; and great-grandchildren, Blake, Maci, and Leonard.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Elsie Brown and Kenneth Hunter Brown; baby sister, Marianne; and sister, Joyce E. Brown.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., May 25, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 5607 NE Gher Road, Vancouver, WA 98662.

Please sign her guest book @

Louise passed away May 18, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. It was a blessing to be free of her physical body, and reunited with her beloved sister, parents and family. She was born in Vermilion, Alberta, Canada. She began her primary education in a one-room schoolhouse where her mother was the teacher. Moving often and living in very rural areas cemented a strong bond with her little sister Joyce. As a teen, Louise moved with her family to Vancouver, WA to be near extended family, and became a US citizen. She graduated from the old Fort Vancouver High School, and shared a paper route with her sister, often her little brother Garry helped load the papers in the bike basket.After earning an Associate degree with a special interest in Drama from Clark College, Louise married Warren Snyder and had four daughters. She was always excited to share her interests with them and later with her grandchildren: theater, drama, music, art, crafts, sewing, gardening, sports, horses, school, and work. She was very supportive of her daughters interests as well: baton, reading, drama, choir, sports, dogs and horses.As an early member at St. Andrew, Louise enjoyed working with kids in crafts, drama, and puppets.She was involved in the beginnings of FISH in Vancouver, served on the board of The Slocum House, founded and led the Vancouver Community Theater with her sister Joyce Brown, donated time and money to many charities, and even helped design her own home. She was always learning something, and liked to discuss things she’d read. Louise was beautiful, smart, opinionated, creative, helpful, kind-hearted, generous, strong and tenacious.Louise is survived by her brother, Garry K. Brown (Lilly); her children, Vickie Nabors (Gary), Connie Benson (Nick), Sharie York (Tom), Julie Syverson; grandchildren, Tarah Watson (Corin), William Nabors, Alana Crooks (John), Kelsey Benson (Travis), Tristan York; and great-grandchildren, Blake, Maci, and Leonard.She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Elsie Brown and Kenneth Hunter Brown; baby sister, Marianne; and sister, Joyce E. Brown.A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., May 25, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 5607 NE Gher Road, Vancouver, WA 98662.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close