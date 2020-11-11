1/1
Louise Cole
1936 - 2020
LOUISE COLE
May 4, 1936 ˜ October 23, 2020

On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Louise Cole, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 84. Louise was born in McMinnville, OR, May 4, 1936.
Anyone who crossed Louise’s path always felt welcomed and accepted. She lived her life with integrity, warmth, a sassy wit and a love of God. Together with her husband of 59 years, they shared an adventurous life traveling, camping and loving their family. Louise also enjoyed watching her favorite sports teams and cross stitching many beautiful pieces to be held dear.
She is survived by her husband, James Ronald Cole; son, Jim Cole; and daughters, Julie Cole and Janet Shackelford. She was also blessed with four beautiful and cherished grandchildren.
She will always be remembered as a selfless and giving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, and will be missed and loved more than anyone will ever know. A beautiful family-side service has already been held in her memory and she will never be forgotten.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Nov. 11, 2020.
