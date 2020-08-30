LOUELLA M. WEBB
August 13, 1934 ˜ August 17, 2020
Louella Webb was a woman of extraordinary courage. She lived with steadily worsening impairment from Multiple Sclerosis for more than 50 years.
In the early days, it was just a little difficulty walking. Ultimately it was years of being unable to move her arms or her legs.
Through it all, Lou never lost her ability to engage others in conversation about their interests, to manage her household, keep up with her growing family, and contribute to the community. Her focus was always on others, never on the difficulties that took more and more of her energy.
She volunteered for years maintaining the Toastmasters call line and was recognized as the first recipient of an award for service, named after her: the Lou Webb Award. She and her husband, Norm, shared an interest in higher education, endowing the Norman and Louella Webb Scholarship Fund at the University of Portland.
Lou was also interested in animal welfare, especially through the Humane Society for Southwest Washington.
And as a final gift to others, she directed that at the time of her death, her body be donated for MS research through the national Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Lou is survived by her devoted husband, Norm; and two children, Merlea Layman (Les) of Spokane, WA and Vern Webb (Terri) of Beaverton, OR. She also leaves four grandchildren, Alexis Maniscalco (Giovanni), Jim Norris (Kim), Jennifer Norris, and David Emerson; eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Her family also includes a brother, LaVerne Cummings (Shirley) of Kasilof, AL and a sister, Marcina Wahl (Bob) of Spokane.
She was preceded in death by son, David Webb.
At Lou’s request, no services will be held. Contributions in Lou’s memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nationalmss.org
