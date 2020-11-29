LORRIE (ANGELO) HORNING
July 19, 1942 ˜ October 11, 2020
Lorrie Angelo was born in Vancouver, WA, to Frances and Lewis Angelo where she grew up enjoying the noise and bustle of her large Italian family. At age 10, she met the new kid moving in next door, she atop a horse and he atop a dirt pile, and thus began the best 68-year friendship with Morris. Lorrie graduated high school at Providence Academy in Vancouver and then attended Marylhurst College near Lake Oswego, OR, where she was student body president. Armed with her degree in elementary education, her first job was teaching fourth grade in Bellevue, WA. By coincidence, Morris was in medical school in Seattle. A year later, in June 1965, they were married, embarking on a 55-year adventure that took them to Morris’ internship in Bronx, NY, where Kevin was born, an Army tour in San Francisco, where Shawn was born, and finally to Alaska for a two-year trial. That trial started in 1980 and ended with a bout of pancreatic cancer last month.
Before moving to Alaska, Lorrie and Morris took a break to travel around Europe for six months in 1979 with their two sons, then 11 and 7, and both sets of their parents in two VW campers. Only Lorrie could pull off the logistics of this multi-generational excursion and leave everyone awestruck and happy with the experience.
In Anchorage, Lorrie faced the change in climate by throwing herself into volunteer activities. She wanted all Anchorage children, not just her own, to benefit from seeing professional live theater productions. In 1981, around her kitchen table with dedicated neighborhood women, she founded the Alaska Junior Theater which has served hundreds of thousands of youngsters right up to COVID.
Lorrie was president of the Anchorage Medical Auxiliary for several years, during which she developed an infant car seat loaner program in 1984. At the time, operating out of Providence Hospital and Alaska Humana Hospital, it was the only way to provide essentially free infant seats for newborns, and the program garnered many awards for community service both locally and nationally. She also developed The Wish List 1989, an annual 40-page booklet containing the specific needs of over 70 Anchorage non-profit organizations. Eventually, the Anchorage Daily News printed each organization’s list, continuing to be published for 13 years. In 1984, as if she had time on her hands, she earned her Master of Arts in Community Education at APU. Lorrie was on the advisory boards of Catholic Social Services and Clare House for years. She was inducted into the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame in 2018. She and Morris made 13 volunteer trips with Habitat for Humanity and Global Volunteers in the US and in developing countries abroad.
Lorrie was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Lewis Angelo. She leaves behind her two sons, Kevin Horning (Karen) of Carlsbad, CA, and their children, Caden and Megan, Shawn Horning (Claire) of Anchorage and their children, Liam, Jessie, and Finn, and her husband Morris. She said her main regret about her life being cut short was not seeing her beloved grandkids reaching adulthood. In addition, she leaves her two brothers, Robert Angelo (Ann) of Washougal, WA, and Rick Angelo (Marguerite) of Woodinville, WA; and her sister, Debbie Anderson (Paul) of Camas, WA, as well her siblings’ children and grandchildren and numerous cousins who were all loved by Lorrie.
Lorrie has been cremated at a small family gathering. We’ll await the taming of COVID-19 before celebrating the life of this talented, humble, generous, and loving woman in Anchorage, in Washington State, in California, and wherever her spirit moves us. In the absence of a gathering now, please remember Lorrie by acts of kindness, generosity and love in your lives. https://obituaries.adn.com/adportal/listingView.html?id=1553
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits