Lorretta Carol (Dallman) Thomas, age 72, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones, in Vancouver, WA. She was loved by all who knew her.Lorretta was a modern day renaissance woman. She was well-read, a published author, an avid gardener, scored a hole-in-one, and a bowler. Most importantly, she was a loving mother and grandmother who taught her children the value of hard work.Lorretta’s life became complete when she met and married her soul mate, Charlie Thomas. Married for twenty-five years, they spent every day loving one another.Always organized and prepared, “I’ve got a list.” was often heard around the house.Celebration of Life services will be held October 27th at 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Royal Oaks Country Club, 8917 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98662.Please view or sign her guest book at https://cascadiacremation.com and www.columbian.com/obits