LORRETTA CAROL (DALLMAN) THOMAS
April 9, 1947 ˜ September 13, 2019
Lorretta Carol (Dallman) Thomas, age 72, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones, in Vancouver, WA. She was loved by all who knew her.
Lorretta was a modern day renaissance woman. She was well-read, a published author, an avid gardener, scored a hole-in-one, and a bowler. Most importantly, she was a loving mother and grandmother who taught her children the value of hard work.
Lorretta’s life became complete when she met and married her soul mate, Charlie Thomas. Married for twenty-five years, they spent every day loving one another.
Always organized and prepared, “I’ve got a list.” was often heard around the house.
Celebration of Life services will be held October 27th at 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Royal Oaks Country Club, 8917 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98662.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 24, 2019