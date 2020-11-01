1/1
Lorren Charles Bray
LORREN CHARLES BRAY
February 15, 1943 ˜ October 25, 2020

Lorren Charles Bray passed away at his home Oct. 25, 2020. He was born Feb. 15, 1943, to Charles and June Bray in Chehalis, WA.
Lorren graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School and then worked part-time as a longshoreman. He joined the Navy in April 1963 and was an airframe and power plant specialist, servicing the Navy’s air defense in the Philippines during the Vietnam War. Upon completion of his service with an honorable discharge, he returned home, and went to work for Armour and Company, and then for the ILWU as a longshoreman until he retired in 2004.
Lorren and Judy Overgaard were married May 18, 1968, and were married for 52 years. They enjoyed bowling, camping, drag races and nice cars. Lorren built several custom cars and trucks and helped many friends and family members with their projects.
A fan of all sports, Lorren loved boxing and did some while in the Navy. He played slow pitch softball as well as golf. He was an avid hunter, and hunted in Cathlamet, WA, Montana, Idaho and southeast Washington. He told many stories about his hunting adventures.
Lorren was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, Bill, and brother-in-law, Mike McCutcheon.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; sister, Loretta McCutcheon; brothers, Lynn (Jan), Larry (Deborah) and David (Linda); his aunt, Lonie Frazier, as well many nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no service.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Nov. 1, 2020.
