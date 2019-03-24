|
LORRAINE ETHEL ANDERSON
August 17 1929 ˜ March 11 2019
XLorraine Anderson passed away on March 11, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born August 17, 1929 in Vancouver WA to parents Harry and Freida Lundgren. Lorraine married Bill Anderson in 1951 and they raised three children together until his death in 1998. Her favorite pasttime was traveling with her cousin, Geri Hiller. They went on several cruises together, and often went to the beach.
X Lorraine’s faith was strong and she was a lifelong member of St Paul Lutheran church where she was extremely active during her entire life. She was an active member of the women’s ministries, played in the bell choir, and volunteered as church secretary.
XMost recently she was very involved in the winter homeless shelter “WHO” program there. It was her joy in life to serve the men who came and she was proud to be called “Grandma” by the regulars.
XLorraine was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her brother Dick, her brother David and her son Mark. She is survived by daughter Sharon Rasmussen, son Steven Anderson, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a large extended family.
XA Celebration of her life will be held March 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St Paul Lutheran Church in Vancouver.
