LORRAINE HERTZ ABRAHAM
April 16, 1952 ˜ December 18, 2019
Lorraine was born in Vancouver, WA and graduated from Battle Ground High School. She lived her life in the Vancouver area where she loved horseback riding and dancing in her younger years. Lorraine also liked to travel. She was a woman of strong faith and deep convictions. She spent much of her time living her spiritual beliefs.
Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Shanna and Kelly (Doug) Davis; son, Mathew; and 2 grandsons, Ronan and Josiah Davis. Her children and grandchildren were her life. Lorraine was one of 16 children and is survived by 9 brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 29, 2019