Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lori Kathleen Markowski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LORI KATHLEEN (SPRIGGS) MARKOWSKI

November 15, 1957 ˜ May 7, 2019



Lori Kathleen (Spriggs) Markowski, 61, passed away May 7, 2019 in Washougal, WA after a battle with cancer. She is survived by two sons, Tyler Chimenti of Tacoma and Duke Markowski of Washougal; and one grandson.

Lori was born in Salem, OR on Nov. 15, 1957 to Wayne and Florence (Haffner) Spriggs. She attended school in Vancouver, Washington and graduated from Evergreen High School in 1975.

Lori’s life was characterized by kindness, empathy, and a strong sense of morality. Her passions included gardening, antiquing, shopping garage sales, spending time outdoors, and an overall love of nature and animals. She was a lifelong liberal and a true Scorpio, enjoyed the application of humor in all situations, and never shied away from making her beliefs and opinions known to anyone who might need to hear them. She believed strongly in honesty and the concept of “live and let live.” As a result of her interests and of that genuine personality, Lori readily built cherished friendships, many of which lasted for decades.

Lori’s career choices often corresponded with those interests as well. Over the years her jobs included the ubiquitous Camas Paper Mill position as well as various veterinary clinics, gardening and landscaping companies, taverns, and at one point she was proprietor of her own antique mall. As per the usual, Lori had no problem building friendships at her workplaces too.

Above all else, family was most important to Lori. She was very close to her father, Wayne and her younger sister, Audri, cherished (and enjoyed annoying) her sons, Duke and Tyler, and near the end of her life she was enthralled by her newborn grandson, Ryker, the grandchild she had always wished for.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Florence; and daughter, Toni.

A gathering in Lori’s remembrance will be held on Sat., May 25th at 11:00 a.m. at the Fern Prairie Grange, 1814 NE 267th Ave., Camas, WA.

Alternately, her three cats are available for adoption or might be raffled off at the memorial to “lucky” recipients. Lori was preceded in death by a blind dog, Pepsi, and three-legged cat, Jimbo.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the West Columbia Gorge Humane Society in Lori’s honor are suggested. This can be done online at

Please sign her guest book @

Lori Kathleen (Spriggs) Markowski, 61, passed away May 7, 2019 in Washougal, WA after a battle with cancer. She is survived by two sons, Tyler Chimenti of Tacoma and Duke Markowski of Washougal; and one grandson.Lori was born in Salem, OR on Nov. 15, 1957 to Wayne and Florence (Haffner) Spriggs. She attended school in Vancouver, Washington and graduated from Evergreen High School in 1975.Lori’s life was characterized by kindness, empathy, and a strong sense of morality. Her passions included gardening, antiquing, shopping garage sales, spending time outdoors, and an overall love of nature and animals. She was a lifelong liberal and a true Scorpio, enjoyed the application of humor in all situations, and never shied away from making her beliefs and opinions known to anyone who might need to hear them. She believed strongly in honesty and the concept of “live and let live.” As a result of her interests and of that genuine personality, Lori readily built cherished friendships, many of which lasted for decades.Lori’s career choices often corresponded with those interests as well. Over the years her jobs included the ubiquitous Camas Paper Mill position as well as various veterinary clinics, gardening and landscaping companies, taverns, and at one point she was proprietor of her own antique mall. As per the usual, Lori had no problem building friendships at her workplaces too.Above all else, family was most important to Lori. She was very close to her father, Wayne and her younger sister, Audri, cherished (and enjoyed annoying) her sons, Duke and Tyler, and near the end of her life she was enthralled by her newborn grandson, Ryker, the grandchild she had always wished for.She was preceded in death by her mother, Florence; and daughter, Toni.A gathering in Lori’s remembrance will be held on Sat., May 25th at 11:00 a.m. at the Fern Prairie Grange, 1814 NE 267th Ave., Camas, WA.Alternately, her three cats are available for adoption or might be raffled off at the memorial to “lucky” recipients. Lori was preceded in death by a blind dog, Pepsi, and three-legged cat, Jimbo.In lieu of flowers, donations to the West Columbia Gorge Humane Society in Lori’s honor are suggested. This can be done online at www.wcghs.org or by mail at P.O. Box 270, Washougal, WA 98671.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close