DR LORI JEAN BREEDEN

November 7, 1967 ˜ March 5, 2019



XDr. Lori Jean Breeden, 51, passed away on March 5, 2019 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, OR.

XLori was born on November 7, 1967 in Spokane, WA. She was the oldest of three daughters born to Donald R. and Jeanne C.(Knudson) Breeden. Lori was raised in Spokane and graduated from Mead High School, Class of 1986. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Eastern Washington University. Lori went on to earn her Master’s degree in Marriage and Family therapy and her Doctorate degree in Occupational Science from the University of Southern California. While working on her Ph.D, she was employed at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles County and then opened up a private practice as an LMFT. She eventually moved to Vancouver, WA in 2008.

XShe met the love of her life, John Ekman, and they were married in 2017. They made their home in Beaverton OR.

XLori was a fierce advocate for many and she had a strong sense of social justice. Education was extremely important to her and she would often get involved to help others needing support to further their education. Her belief in people to be their best self was undeniable and she had a way of encouraging people to find their way to follow their dreams.

XShe loved deeply and had a compassionate, forgiving heart. Lori had a love for travel and exploration of different cultures. She had a beautiful voice, often bringing the house down, with karaoke solos and her rendition of 80s rock songs. She had a radiant smile, memorable laugh, and a sharp wit. She was passionate and protective of her family. She enjoyed morning coffee with John and cuddling with their dogs.

XShe is preceded in death by a brother-in-law; Travis Bonnett and her dog Remi.

XShe is survived by her loving husband; John Ekman, her parents; Donald and Jeanne Breeden, sisters; Stacy Bonnett, Kim Storgaard and brother-in-law; Ryan Storgaard, cherished nephews; Trevor, Matthew, Brodie and Ryder and adoring nieces; Jade and Ally.

XCelebration of Lori Breeden’s Life, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Water Resource Education Center, 4600 S. E. Columbia Way, Vancouver WA 98661.

Service provided by Duyck & VanDeHey Funeral Homes.





