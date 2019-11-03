Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rose City Cemetery & Funeral Home 5625 Ne Fremont St Portland , OR 97213 (503)-281-3821 Send Flowers Obituary



LORENE MARIE LINDSLEY

March 28, 1929 ˜ October 12, 2019



Lorene Marie Lindsley of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living, Fisher’s Landing. She was very happy living there the last two years of her life.

Lorene was born March 28, 1929 in Portland, OR, the youngest of four children, to Adam and Christine Burbach. She graduated from high school in Oregon City, OR. After her marriage, she lived in Molalla, OR for some 20 years, and then moved to Vancouver, WA in the early ’70s. She was married to Arthur Raymond (Ray) Lindsley, Jr. for 34 years, and together they raised three children.

Lorene was a very special and beautiful person. She was generous with the things she had, and was always ready to forgive, and think the best of people. She loved to garden, she enjoyed going for walks, and was often heard singing a favorite song from the past. She embroidered, and was an excellent seamstress. Later in life, she worked at the Red Lion as a cashier. Also, she was a very spiritual person. She loved to read her Bible, and always enjoyed attending church on Sunday.

Lorene is survived by her oldest child, Kathleen Lindsley-Rudder; her youngest child, Mark Lindsley; brother-in-law, Hal Lindsley; sister-in-law, Susan Ford; grandson, Steven Kristrom (and his wife, Julie); great granddaughter, Annabelle Kristrom; six nephews and three nieces; sons-in-law, Clarence Rudder, and Bill Sanders; and daughter-in-law, Donna Lindsley.

Lorene was preceded in death by her second child, Joanne Kristrom-Sanders in December of 2018; Ray Lindsley in 1992; and two brothers and one sister.

As Lorene requested, there will be no services. She is resting in peace at the Rose City Funeral Home in Portland, OR.

