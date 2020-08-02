LORENE CHRISTINA (VOSSLER) MORGAN
July 9, 1932 ˜ July 21, 2020
Lorene Christina (Vossler) Morgan passed away July 21, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. She was born July 9, 1932 in Wishek, ND to Jakob Vossler & Christina (Krein) Vossler. She was one of 19 children. She graduated from Wishek High School in 1950.
Lorene started her work life at the Dakota Café in Wishek afternoons after school. Upon graduation, she taught in a one-room school house along with her sister. Once in Vancouver, Lorene worked for years in insurance, both Allstate & Farmers, or perhaps it felt that way when the Columbus Day Storm hit in 1962.
Lorene was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church.
She, along with her many friends from North Dakota, loved playing cards, dancing to German music, speaking German, and cooking the old German foods as they reminisced about their youth while creating new memories along the way. She also enjoyed many hours crafting with her dear sister, Luella and good friend, Ann.
Lorene patiently cared for her son-in-law, Martin Hermens, during his long battle with ALS which was no surprise as she was always the ‘caretaker’ in her large extended family.
She was predeceased by son-in-law, Martin G. Hermens; brothers, Ferdinand, Otto, Edmund, Julius, Norman, Hilmer, Wilbert, and Harold; numerous in-laws, as well as many dear friends and Clifford (Bud) Morgan, spouse. She was also predeceased by her special friend, Luella Vilhauer.
Lorene was survived by her daughter, Shawn Hermens; grandchildren, Amanda (Lynx) Vanasse and Martin Jacob (Tessa) Hermens; great-grandchildren, Max Martin Vanasse and Mia Jo Vanasse. She is also survived by her very close & only sister, Luella Quatier; youngest brother, Mac (Chris) Vossler; and numerous nieces & nephews, who were all truly special to her.
The family asks that donations be made to the ALS Foundation in lieu of flowers in memory of her son-in-law, Martin G. Hermens.
A special thanks to Penni (Vilhauer) Johnson & Sandra (Vilhauer) Beems for their extraordinary friendship & kindness especially after their own mother’s death.
