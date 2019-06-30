Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



LOREN HYDE

August 4, 1934 ˜ June 19, 2019



It is with heartfelt sadness to inform you that our Dad, Loren Hyde, of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Loren was happily married to Diana May Bolds for 40 years before her unfortunate passing in 1997. Loren and Diana enjoyed their decades together with an obvious and contagious core of love for each other and their 3 children. Entrepreneurs at heart, they delighted in running successive small businesses together that permitted them opportunities to travel the world and live life to the fullest extent. They made the time to embark on road trips around the country, generating memories that became great stories.

Loren continued to live an active life that was enriched in 2007 when he met Barbara Frank. The two great friends shared many good times together, that included countless miles of walks and days of spoiling dogs.

A true gentleman, Loren was a good man who enjoyed people and yet never had a bad word to say about anyone. A hard working guy and devoted family man, he will be missed immensely by all who were lucky enough to know him.

Loren is survived by his three children and their spouses: Mike (Kelli) Hyde, Mark (Laurie) Hyde, and Melody (Craig) Austin; 3 grandchildren: Brittney Sullivan, Mark Hyde II, and Makenna Hyde; plus 3 super-cute great-grandchildren: Amillya, Izzac and Clara, all of whom will remember him fondly.

A Celebration of Life open-house will be held Saturday, July 13th at Melody and Craig’s home. For more information about the celebration, please email

Loren loved animals. If you care to make a donation in his honor to the Southwest Washington Humane Society, that would be appreciated.

Please sign his guest book @

