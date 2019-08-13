Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lora Allred. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Michael Servetus Unitarian Fellowship 4505 E 18th Street Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



LORA (SHUHART) ALLRED

September 19, 1929 ˜ June 15, 2019



Lora (Shuhart) Allred, 88, of Vancouver Washington, passed away Saturday, June 15th, 2019, with her family by her side. She was a resident of Vancouver for over 50 years.

Lora was born to the late Rudy and Melane Shuhart on September 19th, 1929, in Hermosa Beach, California. Their family windmill is a recognized Hermosa Beach landmark to this day (The Vetter Windmill). She graduated from Orland High in 1947, attended the College of the Pacific (C.O.P) and later received a BA in English and Teaching from Chico State College in 1952. She later added degrees in Office Procedures and Horticulture from Clark Community College.

Lora married the late Grover Allred in 1960 living in Northern California, where she taught 2nd and 3rd grade in Orland, Mill Valley and Northern Sacramento, until they relocated to Vancouver, WA in 1968.

Lora found her calling volunteering for social service organizations. As President of O.W.L. Older Women’s League chapter in Vancouver, WA, she was recognized as a rising star by the Columbian newspaper. She helped establish a shared housing program, which she later chaired for 2 years. She also served on the council of aging board of directors for 5 years. Lora joined the Nature Friends NW, a small hiking and environmental club, where she helped to raise money for property and other events. She has been active in the Michael Servetus Unitarian Fellowship for close to 50 years.

Lora loved connecting and helping other people. She had a way of getting to know people through her volunteer work, giving rides via ride-share or working on a Habitat for Humanity project. By the time a ride was finished, or a day’s work was done, she would know everything about the other person, on a very personal level. She often reached out to those people who were often overlooked by others and found the best in them. She always remained open, ready and helpful for the next person who crossed her path. She had a deep faith in the goodness of humankind.

Lora was well-travelled. She travelled, not to speak pridefully of her experiences, but as an exercise of curiosity of other cultures and generosity of spirit. She would often make life long friends on these trips, with those she traveled with as well as those that she met along the way. She forged these connections through correspondence that she maintained until late in life, coming full circle when they came to visit America and stay with her. Camping along the Washington and Oregon coast, poking around in the tidepools, traveling across the country to learn about geology, or taking the kids on an impromptu hike while teaching them about edible plants, brought her and those around her joy.

She was tenacious in how she pursued her philanthropy work. At age 75 she decided she was going to “visit” new Orleans shortly after Hurricane Katrina. She just got on a plane and flew down to see what she could do to help, with the faith that she would connect with an organization or people needing help along the way. The next day I was receiving pictures of my mom in a hazmat suit, cleaning out the homes of those who were impacted by the Hurricane. She stayed to help for several weeks.

As her son, my Mother taught me how to “Give”; of my time and my resources, while my Father taught me how to “Share”; in what I have learned and what I know. Her legacy of generosity lives on in her son and grandchildren. As a teenager, Mom often reminded me of our Aikido training to find my “one point”, which was a way of centering oneself, which I carry with myself to this day.

She wrote this to her graduating class at their 50th class reunion; “If there is anything I can say about this life, it is that there are no sure answers. I am a very small part of a very complex system of one of many cultures of people who have emerged through a very complex process. I am living on a tiny sec in a vast space we call the universe. I am glad to be alive, have lived “to make this a better place, and have loved it as it is.’’ - Lora Allred

A favorite Quote from Garrison Keiller “Be well, do good works, and keep in touch.”

Lora is survived by her sister, Alice Bird of Orland, CA; her son, Eric Allred of Edmonds, WA; three grandchildren: Matthew Allred, Michael Allred and Lily Allred; her niece, Sandi Bogue; and her three nephews: Donald, Larry, and Greg Bird.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband in 2000.

A memorial service will be held at 2p.m. on Saturday, Auguts 17 at the Michael Servetus Unitarian Fellowship in Vancouver, WA - 4505 E 18th Street - 98661.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Jimmy Carter foundation or the Michael Servetus Unitarian Fellowship of Vancouver, WA.

