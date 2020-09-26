LONDON SOPHIA BRUNS
April 3, 2007 ˜ September 21, 2020
“The center of our universe left this world.
Our angel is now our heavenly angel.”
London Sophia Bruns, 13, was born in Kettering, OH on April 3, 2007 and died Sept. 21, 2020 at her home in Ridgefield, WA. London lived a blessed life with her loving parents, Heather Lee Wendling and John Carl Bruns. The blessings multiplied when Anthony Mueller and Vincent Bissacco moved from Ohio and were adopted into the family. London loved and admired her brothers.
London was in eighth grade at View Ridge Middle School. She loved her Excel volleyball experience and frequent family fun at Sunriver, OR.
London’s artistic talent flowed through her paintings, clay figurines and drawings, which her parents proudly display throughout their home. She even sold pieces through art websites. She loved animals and leaves behind pet dogs, chickens, and a rabbit. London faithfully followed the Ohio State Buckeyes with her dad, attending games in Ohio and game watch parties with the Portland Alumni Club.
London is survived by her parents and brothers; uncles, Ray and Willie Bruns; aunts, Eileen (Bill) Tomsich, Robin (Larry) Brun and Joanne Conley. Despite geographical distance, she was close to her many cousins, John Tomsich, Becky (Brian) Muirhead, Joy, Kevin and Joe (Cina) Schilling, Michelle (Drake) McCloud, Rachel (Teddy) Link and Nick Conley. London especially enjoyed spending time with her younger cousins, Joe and Jaxson Schilling and Kayla and Calvin Muirhead. She is survived by numerous friends and the many souls she touched with her smile and caring spirit.
Proceeding London in death were grandparents, Robert and Marija Wendling and Carl, Ruth and Frances Bruns; uncle, Doug Conley; and cousin, Cody Conley.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a private ceremony is being held. To honor everyone’s love for London and her family, a celebration of life will occur in spring. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions in London’s memory to NAMI Southwest Washington at https://namiswwa.org/donate_nami_sw_wa/
to support a teenage suicide prevention program. The family gratefully acknowledges the outpouring of support they have received.
