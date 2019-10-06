LOLA V. ADEN
July 24, 1929 ˜ September 15, 2019
Lola Aden, 90, formerly of Yakima, WA, passed away in Battle Ground, WA on September 15, 2019. She was born and raised west of Yakima and was an active member of the West Valley community where she and her husband Tom owned and operated Gromore Trading Company, a small country grocery store and raised three children.
Lola was a talented artist and never shied away from home improvement projects. She and Tom loved bowling and golf and traveled around the country attending bowling tournaments and playing golf.
Lola is survived by her husband of 72 years, Tom; her three children and their spouses, John (Chris), Jim (Jani) and Janet; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
No Memorial Service is planned.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 6, 2019