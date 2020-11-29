1/1
Lola Poland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LOLA POLAND

On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, Lola Poland passed away at the age of 80. Lola was born in Ellensburg, WA, on April 18, 1940. She loved the Lord, every kind of needlework, quilting, and being a grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Leonard; daughters, Rhonda, Rana, Rene, their spouses and eight grandchildren.
Lola was preceded in death by her sisters, Twila, Marjorie, Velda and Colleen; and son, Rande.
A celebration of life will be held in spring 2021. Lola was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
I recall all the great times shared with our families at Northwoods.
So sorry to hear of your loss..blessings to your families.
Kaye Bowers
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved