On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, Lola Poland passed away at the age of 80. Lola was born in Ellensburg, WA, on April 18, 1940. She loved the Lord, every kind of needlework, quilting, and being a grandmother.She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Leonard; daughters, Rhonda, Rana, Rene, their spouses and eight grandchildren.Lola was preceded in death by her sisters, Twila, Marjorie, Velda and Colleen; and son, Rande.A celebration of life will be held in spring 2021. Lola was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed.Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits