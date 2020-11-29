LOLA POLAND
On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, Lola Poland passed away at the age of 80. Lola was born in Ellensburg, WA, on April 18, 1940. She loved the Lord, every kind of needlework, quilting, and being a grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Leonard; daughters, Rhonda, Rana, Rene, their spouses and eight grandchildren.
Lola was preceded in death by her sisters, Twila, Marjorie, Velda and Colleen; and son, Rande.
A celebration of life will be held in spring 2021. Lola was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
